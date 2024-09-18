Diddy Allegedly Blew Up Kalenna Harper's Phone With 58 Calls After Dawn Richard's Lawsuit

Diddy wasn't able to get bail over the alleged move.

Diddy is currently behind bars at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after he and his legal team unsuccessfully argued that he should get out on bail at his arraignment on Tuesday. One key part of the prosecution's case against letting him back onto the street was concerns that he might attempt to contact alleged victims and witnesses, according to Rolling Stone. They referenced the Bad Boy mogul allegedly blowing up his Dirty Money bandmate Kalenna Harper's cellphone after the group's other member, Dawn Richard, accused him of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, fraud, and more in a lawsuit. The state claims he contacted Harper 128 times through calls and texts over the course of just four days.

Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson argued in the courtroom: "Witnesses have universally expressed fear of the defendant." Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, had offered to pay $50 million for bail and said that his client would remain on house arrest in Miami with constant surveillance. Judge Robyn Tarnofsky wasn't impressed by the offer. "This is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring," she ruled, as caught by CNN.

Diddy & Dawn Richard Perform Together On "Good Morning America"

NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Recording artist Dawn Richard and Diddy perform on A.B.C.'s "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield. Central Park on June 4, 2010, in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

Agnifilo still intends to appeal the ruling, telling reporters outside of the courtroom: “He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does. We believe in him wholeheartedly. He came here to turn himself in. Why doesn’t the government want him to turn himself in? Because then they can’t ask for detention. All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in.”