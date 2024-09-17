Diddy To Stay In Jail Despite Unfathomable Bail Proposal

Diddy won't be getting out on bail.

Diddy will be remaining behind bars despite offering a $50 million bail to get out with GPS monitoring in Miami. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued that he's "earned" the trust of the court unsuccessfully at his arraignment on Tuesday in New York City. “He has never run from a challenge, and he will not run from this one. Instead, he takes these challenges head-on, he moves toward them confidently and with the assurances that right is on his side,” Agnifilo said, referencing his decision to willingly travel to New York for the arrest. Agnifilo had told reporters he'd "fight like hell" to get bail prior to the hearing.

Judge Robyn Tarnofsky wasn't buying it, instead suggesting that “this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring," as caught by CNN. Earlier in the day, Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson argued against letting Diddy out on bail by claiming he's reached out to witnesses and victims in the past. “Witnesses have universally expressed fear of the defendant,” Johnson remarked. She also cited R. Kelly, Jeffrey Epstein, and Keith Raniere all being detained in their respective cases.

Prosecutors released the 14-page federal indictment against Diddy on Tuesday morning. In it, authorities accuse him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking while detailing numerous claims stemming from his alleged "freak off" parties. They alleged he would lure in female victims under the "pretense of a romantic relationship" before coercing them into sex acts for the events while also providing them with various drugs.