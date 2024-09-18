Diddy Is Receiving "Treatment And Therapy" Amid Federal Indictment

Diddy has allegedly been working on bettering himself.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, says his client has been receiving "treatment and therapy" as federal prosecutors published a 14-page indictment against him on Tuesday. While Agnifilo didn't clarify for what specifically Diddy is being treated, he did admit he's "not a perfect person. "There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are," he said at his arraignment on Tuesday.

In an attempt to get the Bad Boy mogul out on bail, Agnifilo argued that Diddy is working on bettering himself, is willing to pay $50 million, and would be okay with going on house arrest in Miami with constant survivance if it meant avoiding jail. Regardless, Judge Robyn Tarnofsky ruled against doing so, instead arguing, "this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring," as caught by CNN.

Diddy's Attorney Addresses The Media

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, speaks to the media after a hearing at U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

In turn, Diddy has wound up behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Agnifilo told reporters after the arraignment that he intends to appeal the decision. “He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does. We believe in him wholeheartedly," he said. "He came here to turn himself in. Why doesn’t the government want him to turn himself in? Because then they can’t ask for detention. All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in.”