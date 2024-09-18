Diddy Lands At "Horrific" Jail Previously Home To R Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell, & More

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Diddy was denied bail in court on Tuesday.

Diddy is currently behind bars at an infamous federal jail in Brooklyn that previously housed R. Kelly, Fetty Wap, Michael Cohen, Allison Mack, and Ghislaine Maxwell, as noted by TMZ. In the wake of his unsuccessful attempt at getting out on bail, he'll be staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Authorities arrested him on Monday night and charged him with allegations of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in a 14-page indictment. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters outside of the courtroom that he plans to appeal the bail decision.

“He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does. We believe in him wholeheartedly,” Agnifilo told reporters afterward, as caught by CNN. "He came here to turn himself in. Why doesn’t the government want him to turn himself in? Because then they can’t ask for detention. All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in.”

Crowd Gathers Outside Of Diddy's Arraignment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Members of the media wait outside Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Agnifilo had argued in the courtroom that Diddy's willingness to turn himself in and his reputation in the community demonstrate that he is not a flight risk. Additionally, the disgraced singer offered up $50 million and was willing to remain in Miami on house arrest with constant surveillance. Judge Robyn Tarnofsky wasn't moved and instead argued that “this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring."

In a letter to the judge, Diddy's legal team called the conditions at the Brooklyn detention center “horrific,” as caught by The New York Times. In the past three years, there have been at least four suicides, reports of food contamination, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

