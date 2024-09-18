Diddy Lands At "Horrific" Jail Previously Home To R Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell, & More

Diddy was denied bail in court on Tuesday.

Diddy is currently behind bars at an infamous federal jail in Brooklyn that previously housed R. Kelly, Fetty Wap, Michael Cohen, Allison Mack, and Ghislaine Maxwell, as noted by TMZ. In the wake of his unsuccessful attempt at getting out on bail, he'll be staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Authorities arrested him on Monday night and charged him with allegations of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in a 14-page indictment. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters outside of the courtroom that he plans to appeal the bail decision.

“He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does. We believe in him wholeheartedly,” Agnifilo told reporters afterward, as caught by CNN. "He came here to turn himself in. Why doesn’t the government want him to turn himself in? Because then they can’t ask for detention. All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in.”

Agnifilo had argued in the courtroom that Diddy's willingness to turn himself in and his reputation in the community demonstrate that he is not a flight risk. Additionally, the disgraced singer offered up $50 million and was willing to remain in Miami on house arrest with constant surveillance. Judge Robyn Tarnofsky wasn't moved and instead argued that “this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring."