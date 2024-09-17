Diddy Had 1,000 Bottles Of Baby Oil & Other Alleged "Freak Off" Items Seized During Home Raids

Oof.

The early steps of the Diddy case are now underway, and there are truly disturbing bits of information. According to new legal documents from TMZ, the list of indictments does include the "Freak-off" events/parties. They descriptively describe them as "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded". Also in this section, they allege that Diddy was luring women in by promising them true romantic connections.

Then, after gaining their trust, he allegedly used force, threatened with force, or coercion to have them engage in lengthy intercourse with male sex workers. Afterwards, the women would allegedly receive IV fluids to help them physically recover from them. Later on in the documents, they list off all of the narcotics that were allegedly distributed in relation to the drug charges Diddy has received. They supposedly include cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, GHB, aka, the "date rape" drug, MDMA and ketamine.

Diddy's Indictment Is Now Unsealed

401611 104: Rapper P. Diddy poses backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Even more alarming, is that some or maybe all of these alleged drugs were seized during the Miami and Beverly Hills home raids. Other supposed items seized are 1,000+ bottles of baby oil and/or lubricants, firearms, which apparently include 3 AR-15s with no serial numbers, and a drum magazine. All of this was a part of the massive and now unsealed indictment which has led to Diddy being charged on three counts. They are racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

What are your thoughts on Diddy allegedly having 1,000 bottles of baby oil/lubricant and more seized from his homes? Now that we have more information on what the indictments are, is he going to be behind bars for a long time? Is this going to be one of the longest cases regarding a hip-hop artist? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Diddy and his arrest. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.