Diddy Taken Into Custody By Homeland Security In New York

The mogul was arrested.

It appears Diddy's alleged crimes have caught up with him. The Bad Boy mogul was arrested and taken into custody on September 16. TMZ reports that Homeland Security entered a Midtown Hotel on Monday night and cuffed Diddy before taking him to an FBI field office in Manhattan. While the outlet notes that Homeland Security may have searched Diddy's hotel room following his arrest, these claims remain unsubstantiated.

Diddy has been accused of multiple crimes over the last year, but his arrest was seemingly tied to the investigation that led to his Miami home being raided back in April. Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ that the arrest was an example of "unjust prosecution" on the part of Homeland Security. "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist," he wrote. "Who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

Diddy's Attorney Cited "Unjust Prosecution" In His Arrest

Agnifilo went on note that his client has made mistakes in the past, but that he is by no means the criminal mastermind that he's been branded in recent months. "He is an imperfect person but is not criminal," the attorney opined. He also noted that Diddy has been cooperative with law enforcement in the wake of the Miami house raid. "To his credit," Agnifilo explained. "Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges."