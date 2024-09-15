Diddy Threatened To Slit J Cole’s Throat Over Kendrick Lamar, TDE's Punch Appears To Allege

Allegedly, Jay-Z saw the whole thing.

During his recent appearance on the R&B Money podcast, TDE's Punch was asked to tell a wild story but omit the names of anyone involved. It seems as though he opted to reflect on Diddy and J Cole's fight at a VMAs after-party in 2013. Allegedly, Diddy wasn't happy with Kendrick's "Control" verse, and J Cole was defending him.

In a clip from the podcast, Punch recalls hitting a club in New York City when two people began to argue over a big song. These men are speculated to be J Cole and Diddy. According to him, the VIP section they were in was like "the front row of the Grammys," meaning there were plenty of high-profile people around. The argument escalated when one of them said they'd cut the other's throat with a bottle if they were to disrespect them again. The one who was threatened threw a punch, resulting in a "huge scuffle." It's rumored that Diddy was the one to make the bottle threat, whereas Cole threw the punch.

Punch Recalls Wild Fight In NYC Club

At this point, Punch claims that a man who was friends with one of the celebrity onlookers got involved and started beating up J Cole. This is rumored to be Jay-Z's close friend, Emory Jones. Eventually, Jones allegedly realized that he was beating up J Cole, who was signed to Roc Nation. Apparently, he didn't have his glasses on and immediately felt guilty when he realized what happened. Of course, it's not confirmed that this is the altercation Punch was referring to. It's also not confirmed that the altercation played out exactly this way.

"The ratio from celebrity to regular person was like 70/30 maybe. Every section was full of celebrities," Punch added. What do you think of Punch seemingly recalling J Cole and Diddy's 2013 VMAs after-party fight on a podcast? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

