TDE’s Punch Calls Out B.Dot For His “Hater” Take On SZA

B.Dot recently chalked up SZA's success to "propaganda."

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
353 Views
LVRN 2024 GRAMMY Awards Party

It's no secret that SZA is one of the most successful artists of the past few years, even recently securing multiple Grammy awards for her 2022 LP SOS. According to Brian "B.Dot" Miller, however, she's not all that she's cracked up to be. Earlier this week, the personality took to Twitter/X to weigh in on one of Spotify's new billboards in NYC, which gives the St. Louis-born performer her flowers for her hit track "Snooze."

"SZA's 'Snooze' is the greatest R&B song of the streaming era," the billboard reads. B.Dot's not buying it, chiming in with one simple word. "Propaganda," he wrote. Of course, the remark sparked a major debate in his own replies. While some users agreed and responded with their own favorite R&B tracks, others were quick to call him out for the apparent shade. Top Dawg Entertainment executive punch even decided to weigh in, making it clear that he disagrees and suggesting that B.Dot's stance stems from a more personal issue.

Read More: J Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology: Reason & Punch From TDE React

B.Dot Calls SZA's Success "Propaganda"

"You can’t be a hater your whole life champ," he told the journalist. "You should rebrand. lol." B.Dot didn't waste any time clapping back. "Wait… Are you trying to get a rise out of me punch?" he asked, prompting Punch to reply with a series of laughing emojis. It's fair to say that Punch could be a bit biased when it comes to SZA. After all, he is the songstress's manager. With that being said, "Snooze" is pretty iconic, and was crowned the No. 1 R&B song of the streaming era by Spotify earlier this month. The platform put Frank Ocean's "Pink + White" just behind the record-breaking single, praising SZA for her creativity and vocal abilities.

What do you think of Brian "B.Dot" Miller's take on SZA's success? Do you agree that it's all "propaganda"? What about Punch's reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: TDE's Punch Reacts To J Cole Dissing Kendrick Lamar & "To Pimp A Butterfly"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Westside Gunn &amp; Benny the ButcherMusicWestside Gunn & Benny The Butcher Throw Shots At B.Dot After Exclusion From Best Rappers Of 2022 List
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - InsideMusicSZA "Wrote Every Word" Of "Snooze" Punch From TDE Reveals
Wireless Festival: Finsbury ParkMusicSZA's Artist Of The Year Snub Caused Manager Punch To Pull Her MTV VMAs Performance
Dave East Pop UpMusicBenny The Butcher Says B.Dot Must Be "Eatin' Crack" Over Best Rappers List