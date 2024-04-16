TDE’s Punch Calls Out B.Dot For His “Hater” Take On SZA

It's no secret that SZA is one of the most successful artists of the past few years, even recently securing multiple Grammy awards for her 2022 LP SOS. According to Brian "B.Dot" Miller, however, she's not all that she's cracked up to be. Earlier this week, the personality took to Twitter/X to weigh in on one of Spotify's new billboards in NYC, which gives the St. Louis-born performer her flowers for her hit track "Snooze."

"SZA's 'Snooze' is the greatest R&B song of the streaming era," the billboard reads. B.Dot's not buying it, chiming in with one simple word. "Propaganda," he wrote. Of course, the remark sparked a major debate in his own replies. While some users agreed and responded with their own favorite R&B tracks, others were quick to call him out for the apparent shade. Top Dawg Entertainment executive punch even decided to weigh in, making it clear that he disagrees and suggesting that B.Dot's stance stems from a more personal issue.

B.Dot Calls SZA's Success "Propaganda"

"You can’t be a hater your whole life champ," he told the journalist. "You should rebrand. lol." B.Dot didn't waste any time clapping back. "Wait… Are you trying to get a rise out of me punch?" he asked, prompting Punch to reply with a series of laughing emojis. It's fair to say that Punch could be a bit biased when it comes to SZA. After all, he is the songstress's manager. With that being said, "Snooze" is pretty iconic, and was crowned the No. 1 R&B song of the streaming era by Spotify earlier this month. The platform put Frank Ocean's "Pink + White" just behind the record-breaking single, praising SZA for her creativity and vocal abilities.

