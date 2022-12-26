Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn were not happy with Griselda’s exclusion from Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s year-end list for the 10 Best Rappers of 2022. Miller selected Pusha T, Gucci Mane, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, JID, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Drake, Ransom, and Lil Wayne.

“So no Conway Gunn or Benny but 2 guys who didn’t drop albums in the top 3…mmkay,” one fan wrote in response to the list. Benny then tweeted: “Fuck smokin crack he gotta be eatin it.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Benny the Butcher attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

When asked why he felt he was excluded, Benny revealed he had a run-in with one of Miller’s “rap friends.” Conway the Machine also once dissed him.

“That’s only based on the opinions of that blogger but who are they fr,” Westside tweeted. “I bet u they look goofy even standing next to US, wat makes them truly valid why just bc they say so, them MFs ain’t nothing by dickriders for a living with cheap pay.”

Last week wasn’t the first time Gunn had taken issue with a list made by Miller. Back in June, the Griselda leader slammed B.Dot’s “10 Best Rappers of 2022 (So Far).” He blamed his crew’s exclusion on “clickbait.”

“Click bait duuuuuuuh he knows by not putting them on there will give it the attn it is just like when I just tweeted it,” he said at the time. “That’s exactly what he wants for the conversation I know for a million fuckin Fakts this is intentional ain’t that right @bdotTM.”

Check out Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn’s posts on Twitter regarding B.Dot Miller below.

Fuck smokin crack he gotta be Eatin it — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) December 23, 2022

That’s only based on the opinions of that blogger but who are they fr 🤔 I bet u they look goofy even standing next to US, wat makes them truly valid why just bc they say so, them MFs ain’t nothing by dickriders for a living with cheap pay 😂😂😂 https://t.co/eLbjXr7cJH — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) December 24, 2022

