Barack Obama has shared a list of his favorite songs from 2022 on social media. The star-studded group features Kendrick Lamar, Ethel Cain, Beyoncé, SiR, Steve Lacy, and many more.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites,” Obama captioned the post.

He also asked his followers to share their favorites from the last year as well.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – MARCH 23: U.S. President Barack Obama waves after he spoke during the SelectUSA Investment Summit March 23, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. The summit brought together investors from around the world to showcase the diversity of investment opportunities available in the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Other artists with songs selected by Obama include Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, Zach Bryan, SZA, and Lizzo, among others.

Ethel Cain reacted to her inclusion on the list in a tweet posted on Friday: “Did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his year end list on my 2022 bingo.”

“The neighbor’s brother came home in a box/ But he wanted to go so maybe it was his fault/ Another red heart taken by the American dream,” Cain sings on “American Teenager.”

In addition to his favorite music, the former President also shared his top picks for the best movies and books of 2022.

“I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss?” Obama wrote.

For his favorite films, Obama went with Aftersun, Tár, Decision to Leave, Top Gun: Maverick, and more. He also included Descendant, although he admitted he’s biased as his company, Higher Ground, produced it.

Check out Barack Obama’s favorite songs below.

