TDE's Punch Reacts To J Cole Dissing Kendrick Lamar & "To Pimp A Butterfly"

Well, rap's newest cold war just turned into an all-out battlefield with J Cole's diss against Kendrick Lamar, "7 Minute Drill," on his surprise mixtape Might Delete Later. In it, the Dreamville boss took aim at the former TDE lyricist's discography, his often absent and inconsistent presence in the hip-hop game, and some other hot takes. Of course, fans are reacting wildly to this online, opening up a lot of debates as Cole seems to claim the genre's throne in the present day. In fact, there are even a couple of folks within the music industry which have given their thoughts on it already, including a very close partner on the affected side.

"SMH. I thought to pimp a butterfly was pretty good," Punch expressed on Twitter, thus resulting in the first official response adjacent to Kendrick Lamar's camp, specifically from TDE's president. Furthermore, this lines up with K.Dot's own diss against J. Cole and Drake on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," on which he took aim at their artistry above all. In addition, this is a curious claim from the North Carolina MC, considering that he and Kendrick collaborated on the "Black Friday" singles shortly after To Pimp A Butterfly and 2014 Forest Hills Drive's releases. Specifically, Cole said that TPAB "put n***as to sleep," which was probably the hottest take on "7 Minute Drill" in many fans' eyes.

Read More: J. Cole “Might Delete Later”: Full List Of Production Credits

Punch Reacts To J Cole's TPAB Diss Against Kendrick Lamar

J. Cole rapped over the beat for Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" on these "Black Friday" singles, easily one of the biggest tracks off of TPAB. While that has little bearing now, he also made it very clear that he doesn't have any real beef with Mr. Morale (who's no longer on TDE), but that he'll bar up if need be. However, some fans are also pointing out that most of Kendrick's disses on "Like That" were more directed at Drake than at Cole. As such, fans are still waiting on an official response from the Toronto superstar more closely, although that seems more like an improbability with each passing day.

With all this in mind, what do you think about the "7 Minute Drill" diss and these reactions to it? Who do you think will come out on top at the end of the day, and will the "Savior" spitter fire back? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

Read More: 5 Biggest Beefs In Hip-Hop Right Now: Kendrick, Megan, Nicki, Drake, Cole & More