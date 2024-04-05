J. Cole "Might Delete Later": Full List Of Production Credits

Wow. That is all we have to say about J. Cole dropping Might Delete Later. This totally took everyone surprise over the wee hours, as the Dreamville head honcho put out 12 new cuts which have no relation to The Fall Off. This is genius marketing from one of the biggest rappers in the world, as what used to be a series of vlogs that teased new music, is now a full album's worth of material. In fact, the volumes lived up to their name, being deleted from all of Cole's social media platforms. With Might Delete Later now out, fans might want to know some of the production credits or features.

Well, we got you with all of those details right here. For J. Cole's ninth project, he is back working alongside some familiar faces. The legendary T-Minus has his talented hands all over this album. His expertise can be heard on "Pricey," "Crocodile Tearz," "Ready '24," and many more. Perhaps the most exciting addition out of them all is The Alchemist. We have heard him and Cole's potential, especially on "Johhny P's Caddy."

J. Cole Brought Spared No Expense For Might Delete Later

However, that was a Benny The Butcher track. Now, we have something to go off from Cole's solo catalog and "Stickz N Stonez" is a great first collaboration. Other incredible names listed are Mike WiLL Made-It, FNZ, Charlie Heat, ATL Jacob, Conductor Williams, etc. As for the rappers and singers, J. Cole did not leave any stone unturned either. He went ahead and snagged one of Kendrick Lamar's close pals, Ab-Soul for "Pi." Dreamville signees all over the LP too, like Bas and Ari Lennox. Gucci Mane gives Cole verse after he got the Might Delete Later creator on Breath of Fresh Air. Finally, New York legend Cam'ron makes a welcome appearance on "Ready '24." He previously had a small role on The Off-Season's intro track.

Might Delete Later Tracklist:

Pricey (feat. Ari Lennox, Young Dro & Gucci Mane) / prod. by J. Cole, DZL, WU10, Daoud & T-Minus Crocodile Tearz / prod. by T-Minus Ready '24 (feat. Cam'ron) / prod. by T-Minus, DZL, AzizTheShake & WU10 Huntin' Wabbitz / prod. by T-Minus, Charlie Heat & Ibrahim Hamad H.Y.B. (feat. Bas & Central Cee) / prod. by DZL, FNZ & AzizTheShake Fever / prod. by ATL Jacob & Kuji Stickz N Stonez / prod. by The Alchemist & Billa Joints Pi (feat. Daylyt & Ab-Soul) / prod. by Daylyt Stealth Mode (feat. Bas) / prod. by DZL, AzizTheShake & Daoud 3001 / prod. by Mike WiLL Made-It, T-Minus & Pluss Trae The Truth in Ibiza / prod. by DZL & Daoud 7 Minute Drill / prod. by T-Minus & Conductor Williams

