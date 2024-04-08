J Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology: Reason & Punch From TDE React

Just a few days ago, J Cole shocked the hip-hop world by dropping off a new project called Might Delete Later. This new project just so happened to contain a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar, called "7 Minute Drill." Overall, the diss track contained mixed reviews. Many felt it was weak, while others thought it was a good way of scrutinizing Kendrick's body of work. However, Cole has undone his diss. On Sunday night at Dreamville Festival, Cole offered an apology to Kendrick. As it turns out, writing the diss track had him feeling awful.

"I'm so proud of that project except for one part," Cole said. "There's one part of that sh*t that makes me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life.' And, I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n****s up there right now like, 'Nah, don't do that.' But, I gotta keep it 100 with y'all. I damn near had a relapse." This prompted reactions from TDE members such as Punch and Reason. As you can see, they weren't so amused.

J Cole Elicits Strong Reactions

Punch took to Twitter where he simply wrote "lol." Meanwhile, Reason said "idk man, i just...idk." This is in line with how many other hip-hop fans are thinking right now. At the end of the day, Cole probably should have just stood on his diss track. Instead, we got an apology that could very well be legacy-threatening. Only time will tell how long it takes before fans forget that this ever happened.

