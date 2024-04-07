Joe Budden Blasts J Cole For Kendrick Lamar Diss Response: "Call A Killer!"

The biggest issue with "7 Minute Drill" in the media personality's eyes was a lack of conviction when it came to Cole's tone and delivery.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
3.4K Views
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023

Reactions to "7 Minute Drill," J Cole's clapback at Kendrick Lamar's diss against him, have been pretty split among the hip-hop community. Everyone seems to be celebrating the back-and-forth as competitive spirit, but the jury's still out on whether it was actually an appropriate, cutting, or worthwhile response. Joe Budden and the rest of the members of his podcast said during their latest episode that the Dreamville boss did not strike gold with this diss track as he likely wanted to. While there were a few different points here, the most salient and reoccurring one in their discussion was that Cole just doesn't have the conviction or energy to back up this aggression.

"The tone," Joe Budden remarked as to what his main problem with the verse was, or at least the point he and his cohosts discussed the most. "This is my issue with this f**&ing narcoleptic sounding s**t. This sounds like... if I was actively looking to cop fentanyl this is what I would put on. I want to hear him sound alive." Regardless of this criticism, it seems like the surprise mixtape that J. Cole put "7 Minute Drill" on will still perform quite well.

Read More: J Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar: Breaking Down The Bars On “7 Minute Drill”

The Joe Budden Podcast Discusses J Cole's "7 Minute Drill": Watch

Of course, commercial success doesn't really get at the heart of most rap beef, especially between two lyricists who champion artistry and skill like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar do. But this moment is easily one of the biggest in rap of 2024 so far, and no discussion on quality can take that away. Now all that's left to prove is whether or not "The Big Three" will fully rise to the competitive occasion or just see this as a big moment for some quick engagement. With many others in the hip-hop world responding passionately to this confrontation, there's a lot of pressure on them to perform.

On that note, we still haven't (un-subliminally) heard from Drake, who arguably caught the brunt of K.Dot's ire on "Like That" rather than the MC who actually responded. Maybe his hypothetical response will have more fire than what Budden thought Cole had on "7 Minute Drill." Do you think it's a worthy comparison point or did the North Carolina spitter satisfy your hunger? Let us know in the comments and keep checking in with HNHH for more on Joe Budden, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole.

Read More: Joe Budden Loves Kendrick Lamar’s Diss To Drake & J. Cole On Future & Metro Boomin’s “WE DON’T TRUST YOU”

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th AnniversaryMusicJoe Budden Loves Kendrick Lamar's Diss To Drake & J. Cole On Future & Metro Boomin's "WE DON'T TRUST YOU"
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023MusicTDE's Punch Reacts To J Cole Dissing Kendrick Lamar & "To Pimp A Butterfly"
2022 Lollapalooza - Day 3MusicJ Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar: Breaking Down The Bars On "7 Minute Drill"
LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2024 - Front RowMusicJoey Badass Reminds Kendrick Lamar & J Cole Of His "Control" Response Amid Beef