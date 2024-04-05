TDE's Reason & Moosa Disagree On J Cole's Kendrick Lamar Diss

Earlier today, J Cole took fans by surprise with a new album, Might Delete Later. The drop has already elicited countless responses from fans and critics alike, who've been particularly vocal about the last track on the LP, "7 Minute Drill." On the song, J Cole disses Kendrick Lamar, picking apart the rapper's discography and throwing jabs about various albums. Of course, this is believed to be his response to Kendrick's "Like That" verse, in which he goes after Cole and Drake.

As the reactions continue to pour in, some of Top Dawg Entertainment's finest have taken to social media to share their takes. Reason seems to be impressed, hopping on Twitter/X this morning to praise both Cole and Kendrick. According to him, they've managed to make rap "fun again."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Diss Boosted Sales Of "First Person Shooter" By 15%

Reason Praises J Cole & Kendrick Lamar

"I hope y’all understand this sport and don’t take it too seriously, at least from dot and Cole. This just gon be friendly sparring. I’m exciting to hear both get the sh*t off with no real issues! Just rap!," he also wrote. "Clearly yall don’t understand what 'friendly sparring' means lol n***as will rap! It just won’t go pass that or get super personal, that’s what I’m saying. But I think both of them will GO!!!!"

While Reason's response was fairly positive, one of TDE's co-presidents appears to disagree. Moosa shared his own, more critical response to the back and forth in a recent Tweet. "Naw that ain’t it," he said simply, attributing the quote to Charlamagne Tha God.

Moosa Reacts To "7 Minute Drill"

What do you think of J Cole going after Kendrick Lamar on his new album, Might Delete Later? What about Reason and Moosa's reactions to "7 Minute Drill"? Are you surprised they disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: J Cole Calls Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" Boring, Says "Mr. Morale" Was "Tragic" On "7 Minute Drill"

[Via]