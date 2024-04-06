J Cole’s  “Might Delete Later” Sales Projection Forecasts Huge Debut 

J. Cole’s new mixtape, Might Delete Later, is expected to debut on the charts as the biggest release of the week, with HitsDailyDouble reporting it will move between 140k and 160k copies in its first week of availability. The project features collaborations with Young Dro, Gucci Mane, Ari Lennox, Cam'ron, Central Cee, Bas, Daylyt, and Ab-Soul. It also concludes with a noteworthy diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar previously dissed both J. Cole and Drake on Metro Boomin and Future’s album, We Don’t Trust You, for his verse on the song, "Like That.” Lamar took issue with being lumped in with Drake and J. Cole as hip-hop's "Big 3” on the song, “First Person Shooter.” “Yeah get up with me, f*ck sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches,” he rapped. “Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it’s just big me.”

J Cole Performs At Wireless Festival

On the closer to Might Delete Later, titled, “7 Minute Drill,” Cole raps, “Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic/ Your second sh*t put n****s to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime/ I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine.” He also threatens to go even harder if Lamar doesn’t back down.

J Cole Headed For #1 Debut

Despite Cole's response, Drake has still remained silent on the musical front. He's seemingly referenced the beef in various Instagram captions, but that's it for now. He wrapped up his It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour, earlier this week, so perhaps an official response will arrive shortly. Be on the lookout for further updates on J. Cole on HotNewHipHop.

