SZA's "Snooze" Becomes The Only Song To Chart On The Hot 100 For All Of 2023

SZA's new era was already a smash success by almost any metric and she's continuing to pile up impressive achievements. Her album SOS dropped late last year and spent months on top of the Billboard 200. She scored a number-one hit with her single "Kill Bill" when she teamed up with Doja Cat for a remix. The song ultimately became the third biggest hit of 2023 on the Year End Hot 100. But shockingly, it wasn't even her only song to land in the top 10 biggest hits of the year.

SZA also scored the ninth biggest song of 2023 with her post-album single "Snooze." The track picked up right when "Kill Bill" began to slip from the top 10 and carried all of its momentum along. Now that the final charts of 2023 are able to be projected, the song achieved something even more impressive. It's officially the only song to appear on every single Hot 100 chart throughout the entire year of 2023. Even some of the biggest smash hits of the year like Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" and Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" couldn't pull that off as they were released too late. And the R&B superstar had a message to fans who have been supporting her the whole way.

Read More:SZA's "SOS" Becomes Longest Running #1 R&B Album

SZA's Newest Crazy Chart Achievement

In the comments of a post celebrating her achievement, SZA replied. "I’m so grateful to everyone in this comment section that streamed and supported me !! GOD BLESS YOU ! Thank you so much," her comment reads. The R&B star has accomplished so much this year that in a recent interview, she told Zane Lowe that she had no more goals left to achieve.

She has also begun teasing a deluxe edition of her highly successful album SOS. For the project's one year anniversary she posted a series of teasers confirming that a deluxe version called LANA was in the works. What do you think of SZA having the only song to appear in every Hot 100 of 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is SZA's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]