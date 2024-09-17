Diddy Appears In Good Spirits While Hanging With Fans In N.Y.C. Before His Arrest: Watch

Diddy spent his last night before the arrest on the streets of New York.

Diddy stepped out in New York City on Monday night, prior to his bombshell arrest as part of a federal indictment, and chopped it up with fans in his hometown. In one video of the Bad Boy mogul published by TMZ, he can be seen shaking people's hands and appearing to be in good spirits. Authorities are charging him with allegations of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He plans to plead not guilty to the charges, according to his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Agnifilo said: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

Media Swarms Diddy's Attorney Outside Of The Courthouse

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, speaks outside U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy." Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Agnifilo added: "He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Diddy Steps Out In New York City Prior To His Arrest