Diddy Appears In Good Spirits While Hanging With Fans In N.Y.C. Before His Arrest: Watch

BYCole Blake315 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Diddy spent his last night before the arrest on the streets of New York.

Diddy stepped out in New York City on Monday night, prior to his bombshell arrest as part of a federal indictment, and chopped it up with fans in his hometown. In one video of the Bad Boy mogul published by TMZ, he can be seen shaking people's hands and appearing to be in good spirits. Authorities are charging him with allegations of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He plans to plead not guilty to the charges, according to his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Agnifilo said: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

Read More: Diddy Hit With Racketeering, Sex Trafficking, & Kidnapping Charges

Media Swarms Diddy's Attorney Outside Of The Courthouse

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, speaks outside U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy." Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Agnifilo added: "He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Diddy Steps Out In New York City Prior To His Arrest

Several celebrities and former associates of Diddy have spoken out since the arrest, including Foxy Brown, Aubrey O’Day, and more. Check out the viral clip of Diddy speaking with fans in New York City below. The full indictment was made public on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on the claims against Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy's Arrest Draws A Plethora Of Reactions Across The Internet

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...