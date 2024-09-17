Foxy Brown Appears To React To Diddy's Arrest In New York

Diddy's arrest has everyone talking.

Foxy Brown is a legend of the hip-hop world and throughout her career, she has certainly seen a lot go down. Overall, one of the biggest stories in hip-hop this year has involved rap mogul, Diddy. Diddy and Foxy Brown worked together, and she certainly has her own experiences with him. In fact, she came under fire last year when she defended the mogul following the various allegations that came out about him. Now, however, she is simply reacting to the newest development in the story.

As we reported last night, Diddy was arrested in New York City. This morning, an indictment is reportedly expected to come through. However, for now, the details of the arrest are still very sparse. The mogul's lawyer has put out a statement, noting that they are disappointed with the recent developments. As for Foxy Brown, she took to her Instagram story with two wide-eyed surprised-face emojis. While she didn't attach any real words to this, it seems quite obvious what she is talking about here.

Foxy Brown Uses Emojis To Tell A Story

Diddy had his homes in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami raided back in March of this year. Since that time, a Grand Jury in New York has been hearing evidence with the goal of deciding on whether or not an indictment is necessary. This morning, we will likely get an answer and some much-needed clarity. If one thing is for certain, it is that the entire hip-hop world is paying attention right now.