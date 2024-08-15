Foxy Brown's Lawyer Passes Away Amid Alleged Fraud Cases

No cause of death has been officially confirmed at press time, but Foxy Brown's former lawyer's death shocked the world last week.

Foxy Brown's former lawyer Salvatore Strazzullo has reportedly passed away, and there is no official cause of death attributed to the NYC attorney at press time. Authorities found Strazzullo, also known as the "Night-Life Lawyer" due to many of his cases' subject matter, dead in his car in front of his parents' Brooklyn home. He faced multiple alleged fraud cases that accused him of stealing millions of dollars from elderly clients. The 52-year-old represented the "Candy" rapper in a 2011 case that involved her allegedly mooning a neighbor, but a Brooklyn court dismissed these charges. That year, a paralegal and former employee sued him over claims of sexual harassment.

Furthermore, a more recent issue was Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez's claims that Strazzullo used his escrow account as a Ponzi scheme for many years, allegedly using client funds to pay off other clients and indulge in expensive vices at restaurants and hotels. In total, he faced accusations of stealing over $3.8 million and spent them on luxury items like cars and apartments, but he still pleaded not guilty to a first-degree grand larceny charge, four counts of second-degree grand larceny, and a first-degree scheme to defraud charge. Foxy Brown's former lawyer also pleaded not guilty in a December 2023 case in another Brooklyn criminal case on accusations of stealing $1.5 million from three other clients, and both cases remained pending at the time of his death. In other Foxy news, she recently caused some drama with Lil Kim by messaging her baby daddy.

Foxy Brown Performing At Los Angeles In 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Rapper Foxy Brown performs onstage during the Pain is Love tour at Microsoft Theater on September 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, an insider claimed that Foxy Brown could take the stand in Keefe D's case for his alleged murder of Tupac Shakur. "There are secret and delicate conversations going on about Foxy being a witness at the trial. he could prove vital in taking the stand or even making a statement about her recollection of being around the men, who claim they were in her company for a short while before they set off to murder Tupac."

Meanwhile, Foxy Brown wasn't too happy with Keith Murray's claims that they romantically engaged, and he responded in kind. "Everything I said about Foxy Brown was true,” he explained. “If I offended her, I apologize for bringing out my truth. I’m not apologizing for my truth, but it’s the truth. What happened between me and her happened."