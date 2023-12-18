Foxy Brown Praises Nicki Minaj For Breaking Her Billboard 200 Record

Foxy Brown congratulated Nicki Minaj on Instagram, Sunday night, for breaking her record for being the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. She achieved the feat with the success of her new project, Pink Friday 2, which released as her third to do so. According to reports from Chart Data, the project sold 222K units in its first week since release. Its predecessor, Minaj's debut studio album, also topped the Billboard 200 as did her second studio album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.

"Only Nic could break tha king record," Brown wrote before teasing that she'll be dropping a third No. 1 record in 2024. In another post, she wrote: "Hella proud [fire emoji]. 26 yr record iz brazy tho. Y'all mean to tell me no b*tch broke that sh*t in my absence! Took twin to set tha bar again!"

Nicki Minaj & Foxy Brown Perform In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 14: (L-R) Nicki Minaj and Foxy Brown perform at Roseland Ballroom on August 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

It's not the first time that Brown has praised Nicki since the release of Pink Friday 2. She also spoke about their relationship for a birthday tribute, last week. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY TRUE LIFE LIL' SISTER, RIDER, THERAPIST, SPARRING PARTNER, VOICE OF REASON, SALT & PEPA, BABY C's FAVE AUNTIE [heart emoji]" she wrote on Instagram. "I KNOW THE MAD GENIUS MIND F*CK YOU DUG DEEP FOR TO DELIVER THIS MASTERPIECE! [fire emoji] 24/7 MOMMY AND BODIED THAT SH*T!" Check out Brown's latest posts for Nicki below.

Foxy Brown Congratulates Nicki Minaj

Nicki dropped Pink Friday 2 on December 8 featuring collaborations with J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, 50 Cent, Monica, and Keyshia Cole, among others. More recently, she made headlines for refusing to clear her verse on Kanye West's upcoming album, Vultures. Be on the lookout for further updates on Foxy Brown and Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

