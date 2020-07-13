chart
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & "HISS" Fail To Crack Billboard Top 10 A Week After Going Number OneNow that the Nicki Minaj beef has died down significantly, folks are now back to waiting for the Houston MC's next move.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFoxy Brown Praises Nicki Minaj For Breaking Her Billboard 200 RecordFoxy Brown is loving Nicki Minaj's success with "Pink Friday 2."By Cole Blake
- MusicTaylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" Sees Biggest Billboard 200 Debut In Nearly 10 YearsTaylor Swift dominated the charts this week with her re-recorded version of "1989."By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture Lands 150th Song On Billboard Hot 100 ChartFuture reached a huge career milestone on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé Earns 1st Top 10 Single In 6 Years With "Break My Soul"Beyoncé's newest single is her first top 10 hit in six years.By Cole Blake
- MusicJack Harlow's "First Class" Climbs Back To Top Of Billboard Hot 100Jack Harlow has taken back the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 from Future and Drake.By Cole Blake
- NumbersRoddy Ricch's "Late At Night" Hits Number 1 On Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay ChartRoddy Ricch hit number one on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart with his single, "Late at Night."By Cole Blake
- NumbersPop Smoke Returns To #1 On Billboard 200, Passing 21 SavagePop Smoke's posthumous album "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon" has returned to #1 on the Billboard 200.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Lose #1 Spot, 24kGoldn & iann dior Crack Top 5BTS is back at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, kicking Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to #2 with "WAP".By Alex Zidel
- NumbersDaBaby Dominates Billboard Hot 100, Drake & DJ Khaled Debut In Top 10The results are in and DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are staying strong at #1 for another week on the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersJuice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" Is Among Top 5 Highest Streaming Debuts EverJuice WRLD's posthumous album "Legends Never Die" sells 508K copies in its first week, solidifying a #1 debut and serving as the highest first-week sales of the year.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersBillboard Makes Major Changes To Merch & Ticket Bundle RulesAfter recent conversations surrounding the weight of merch and ticket bundles on the charts, Billboard announces some changes.By Aron A.