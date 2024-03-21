Sexyy Red To Reach Highest Solo Chart Position Of Her Career So Far With "Get It Sexyy"

According to a new Billboard report from Wednesday (March 20), Sexyy Red might nab her highest Hot 100 chart placement yet as a solo artist. Moreover, this is thanks to her new single "Get It Sexyy," which has garnered 8.4 million streams in its first four days and is seeing a lot of extra traction thanks to her viral Rolling Loud performance. "The song will likely make its debut on next week’s Hot 100 (dated March 30), and seems all but certain to pass the No. 62-peaking ‘SkeeYee,'" the publication revealed. As such, it seems like this could be a huge win in what will likely be an even more eventful 2024 for the 25-year-old.

However, it's important to distinguish the fact that she's no stranger to some of the higher echelons of the Hot 100 already. For example, Sexyy Red's collaboration with SZA and Drake on the latter's For All The Dogs album from 2023, "Rich Baby Daddy," peaked at No. 11. Given its existence as a collaboration, and considering her credit as a feature artist, this doesn't really contribute to her solo career accomplishments, at least purely based on a chart data perspective. But the St. Louis native is firing on all cylinders to level up and keep rising, and any move forward is a domino effect of success.

Sexyy Red's "Get It Sexyy": Stream

What's more is that she's also doing a lot in the headlines and in her social media presence to set herself apart, stand on business, and expand her reach of influence and popularity. For example, following a viral claim, Sexyy Red will apparently appear on Adin Ross' livestream soon. He had spread rumors that they slept together, which she jokingly mocked him about through a backhanded compliment before outright denying these claims. Still, we know Ross doesn't always live up to his stream promises, so we'll see if this actually happens.

Meanwhile, the "Pound Town" hitmaker also engaged in a surprising social media beef with Antonio Brown of all people. Whether it's clapping back at the haters (famous or not famous) online or reaching new career highs, she's definitely keeping her foot on the gas. Let's see how much the tank yields this year, for which we have pretty high expectations. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, stay posted on HNHH.

