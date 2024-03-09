Sexyy Red Thanks "Rich Baby Daddy" Drake For Gifts & Cash

It's no secret that Sexyy Red and Drake have become a dynamic duo in recent months, and evidently, the Toronto hitmaker never fails to show his appreciation. Currently, she's been joining him and J. Cole on their Big As The What? tour, performing hits like "Rich Baby Daddy." Drizzy has made sure to make it worth her while too, recently showing his thanks with some pretty generous gifts.

Earlier this week, she shared a clip of herself boasting about the four Chanel bags he bought her recently. As expected, she was pretty excited about the extravagant gesture. Of course, it also led to plenty of jokes that Drake is really the father of her child.

Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Chanel Bags

Now, Sexyy Red has taken to social media to show off her gratitude once again, flexing all four designer bags as well as a fat stack of cash. "Rich baby daddy gang," she captioned new photos alongside a heart emoji. "Thank you for the money and purses I appreciate you @champagnepapi." Generous gifts are far from the only way that Drake has shown love to Sexyy Red lately, however. At the end of last month, he dubbed the "Pound Town" rapper his "Muse" after she posted a message to her St. Louis-based followers on Instagram.

"I’m fina b in stlouis for 1 week who wana fight me? Come get ponched on like yo mama usto," she wrote. Drizzy went on to share a photo dump from his tour, including a screenshot of the hilarious offer. "Red really my muse in this short and confusing life," he captioned the carousel. What do you think of Sexyy Red showing off the extravagant gifts Drake has given her? What about jokes that he's her child's real father? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

