- MusicDrake Shares BTS Photos With Sexyy Red & SZA From "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Shoot"Thanks to the girls for trusting me," Drake writes.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Jokes About Putting Drake On Child Support As "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Goes ViralSexyy Red continues to win.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosDrake And Sexyy Red Pose As A Couple In "Rich Baby Daddy" Music VideoThe music video depicts a fictionalized version of Red's pregnancy.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIs Drake Dropping A "Rich Baby Daddy" Video? Fans Seek Answers On Rapper's InstagramImages of Sexyy Red & SZA recently appeared on Drizzy's social media.By Ben Mock
- MusicDee-1 Calls Out Viral Dance Video Of Kids Dancing To Sexyy Red's Verse On "Rich Baby Daddy"Dee-1 doesn't think its appropriate for kids.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSZA Clarifies "Rich Baby Daddy" Lyrics, Once And For AllSZA blessed us with an explanation.By Alexander Cole
- MusicHow Sexyy Red Managed To Dominate Rap In 2023From “SkeeYee,” to that killer hook on “Rich Baby Daddy,” 2023 belonged to Sexyy Red.By Demi Phillips
- MusicSexyy Red & Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" Is The New Christmas Carol This Holiday Season: WatchSexyy Red continues to be all the craze. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearSexyy Red Serves "Rich Baby Mama" In Flirty New Clip, Yung Miami Shows Her LoveSexyy Red flexes her baby bump, and her signature stack of cash, in her latest thirst trap.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSZA Twerks On Stage During "Rich Baby Daddy" Performance: WatchSZA was having a great time.By Alexander Cole