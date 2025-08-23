Math Teacher Goes Viral With Back-To-School Rap Over Drake’s “Nokia”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 439 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake’s “Nokia,” which appeared on $ome $exy $songs 4 U reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rhythmic charts and almost dethroned “Luther.”

Indiana math teacher, Natalie Kaczmarski, went viral last week after a clip of her introducing her class back to school with her very own rap performance to Drake’s “Nokia.” 

Kaczmarski, also known as Miss Kacz, is seen in the clip getting her class excited as an instrumental of the Drake hit played in the background. “Who’s ready for a class,” she raps while clapping hands together. “Geometry / Is it honors / Is it algebra / Is it math lab…”

The clip has accumulated over 134,000 likes on Natalie Kaczmarski’s TikTok account. Drake has not respond to the viral clip while social media floods the teacher’s comments with encouragement. 

Featured on Drake and PartyNextDoor’s 2024 joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, “Nokia” was the project’s biggest record. It reached the top of the Billboard charts. Drake and PartyNextDoor completed an overseas tour for the album last month. 

MORE: Drake Continues His Rhythmic Airplay Dominance As "What Did I Miss?" Rises To No. 1

Math Teacher Raps Over Drake’s “Nokia”

The math teacher has become known for using Drake songs to introduce herself to the classroom. In September 2024, she went viral while introducing herself to her new students with her own reimagining of Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy.” Her performance went viral within days as it was seen more than 19 million times on TikTok.

The viral moment was less about chasing internet fame and more about building trust with her students. An educator for seven years, she has developed a tradition of rewriting hip-hop hits into lighthearted classroom introductions, weaving in rules, expectations and even previews of the year’s math curriculum. 

She began the practice five years ago at Washington Township High School and has carried it into her current role in the Duneland School Corporation. In 2023, she remixed 21 Savage and Drake’s “Mr. Right Now.”

The approach, she said, requires vulnerability. “It takes away some of the very professional persona and shows them I’m a real person,” she explained. Students, she noted, often try to mask their surprise, though many are amused.

For Ms. Kaczmarski, the outpouring of support from students, parents and colleagues has only strengthened her commitment to teaching — and to keeping math relatable.

MORE: Drake Targets UMG Executives Directly As Discovery Requests Continue To Pile Up

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 3.7K
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Music Where's The Function? Latto Reveals Where She Can't Enough Of Drake's "NOKIA" 2.5K
Drake In Concert - Atlanta, GA Music Producer Of Drake's "NOKIA" Buys His Mom A Car Amid The Song's Success 3.3K
Versace FW23 Show Streetwear Cher & AE Edwards Share A Passionate Kiss During Red Carpet Debut 1263
Comments 0