Indiana math teacher, Natalie Kaczmarski, went viral last week after a clip of her introducing her class back to school with her very own rap performance to Drake’s “Nokia.”

Kaczmarski, also known as Miss Kacz, is seen in the clip getting her class excited as an instrumental of the Drake hit played in the background. “Who’s ready for a class,” she raps while clapping hands together. “Geometry / Is it honors / Is it algebra / Is it math lab…”

The clip has accumulated over 134,000 likes on Natalie Kaczmarski’s TikTok account. Drake has not respond to the viral clip while social media floods the teacher’s comments with encouragement.

Featured on Drake and PartyNextDoor’s 2024 joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, “Nokia” was the project’s biggest record. It reached the top of the Billboard charts. Drake and PartyNextDoor completed an overseas tour for the album last month.

Math Teacher Raps Over Drake’s “Nokia”

The math teacher has become known for using Drake songs to introduce herself to the classroom. In September 2024, she went viral while introducing herself to her new students with her own reimagining of Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy.” Her performance went viral within days as it was seen more than 19 million times on TikTok.

The viral moment was less about chasing internet fame and more about building trust with her students. An educator for seven years, she has developed a tradition of rewriting hip-hop hits into lighthearted classroom introductions, weaving in rules, expectations and even previews of the year’s math curriculum.

She began the practice five years ago at Washington Township High School and has carried it into her current role in the Duneland School Corporation. In 2023, she remixed 21 Savage and Drake’s “Mr. Right Now.”

The approach, she said, requires vulnerability. “It takes away some of the very professional persona and shows them I’m a real person,” she explained. Students, she noted, often try to mask their surprise, though many are amused.