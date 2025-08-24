Drake's Thankful Pre-Fame Letter To His Mom Resurfaces

Dec 5, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake cheers during a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake has come a long way since his early days in entertainment, and he's always had a loving supporter by his side.

Drake is still forging his future with ICEMAN on the way, but fans love to celebrate his past regardless whenever they get a chance. With a lot of drama and animosity surrounding his world right now, it's heartening to see something that's more loving and appreciative.

Furthermore, a letter from Drizzy to his mother recently surfaced online. No Jumper claims it's from 2006, which would set it at the early beginnings of his music career and right in the middle of his Degrassi days. This pre-fame message thanks Sandra Graham for supporting the Toronto superstar and promises she'll get returns for her investments.

"Dear Mom," the letter reads. "I have cancelled the WireImage subscription due to my Ebay charges coming to more than I had planned for. Please know that you will [be] reimbursed fully through several methods and or means of payment. THANKS for temporarily funding my music and wardrobe, Your B12 partner," he signed the letter, adding a "Jimmy" right under his signature.

Drake's appreciation and love for his mother has never been a secret. While this seemingly didn't come directly from him, fans still appreciate this alleged insight and hope that more celebratory messages will pop up coming soon.

Drake's New Album

But enough about the good ol' days, what about good new ones? Drake has fans and peers ready for ICEMAN, his upcoming new album which will seemingly unpack all the chaos that the Kendrick Lamar battle brought about. At least, that's what many OVO die-hards have theorized online given his livestreams, visual language, and lyrical content.

Although the 6ix God already dropped a huge album this year with PARTYNEXTDOOR, many expect this to be even more consequential than $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. But only time will tell if it will be better.

No matter what the next move is, at least Aubrey always has his mother by his side. Drake's other, more contentious developments often threaten to distract from that love, but he always seems to keep a balance. We'll see if any other old messages, reflections, or pieces of history pop up on the timeline amid this new album hype.

