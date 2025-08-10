Drake Hilariously Shocks Adin Ross By Calling Him "Daddy" On Stream

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 440 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Adin Ross Daddy Stream Hip Hop News
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake and Adin Ross linked up with the Stake CEO, PARTYNEXTDOOR, xQc, and Train for the 6ix God's Kick stream.

Drake gave fans some updates on his new album Iceman on his recent Kick/Stake livestream via the former, and some special guests joined in on the fun. His $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR tuned in, as well as the Stake CEO, Train, xQc, and Adin Ross.

All in all, Drizzy seemed to have a great time here, although some particularly viral moments from the session are raising some fans' eyebrows. At one point, he was telling Adin about a recent run-in with fans that he thought would rob him, but it was all good. When Ross asked where the 6ix God was at, he had a surprising answer: "I'm outside, daddy," as caught by melo on Twitter.

This caused both of them to chuckle, but then the streamer noticed the last word The Boy said there. "Wait, what?!" he exclaimed. It was a funny moment, but they didn't talk about it any further after that. It joined some other comical moments on the stream, such as some teasing from the Stake CEO and the Toronto superstar talking about what attracts him.

For those unaware, Drake and Adin Ross' bond is very strong, so this jesting rapport should come as no surprise. Just another viral moment on the board.

Read More: Bas Staunchly Stands By His Divisive Drake Take

Drake Iceman

Elsewhere, though, Drake's ongoing $$$4U tour has also resulted in as many funny moments as crucial updates on Iceman. He already told crowds that there's "a lot to talk about" on the record, which will likely relate to last year's rap battle with Kendrick Lamar and that whole chaotic fallout.

But throughout it all, Aubrey Graham isn't busy enough to stop having a good time and linking up with his colleagues. Maybe more gambling streams and online link-ups will continue into the near future, or the rollout will take on a new form.

Meanwhile, as other Drake feuds allegedly cool down, we can't wait to finally hear what's in store. While viral moments like this "daddy" clip always result in some clowning, most fans just care about the material's quality. So let's hope this stream have him the energy he needed to finish Iceman and amaze.

Read More: Travis Scott Shows Love To Drake Again Amid Rumored Beef By Jamming To "NOKIA"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Adin Ross Drake Finished New Album Hip Hop News Music Adin Ross Claims Drake Has Finished His "Amazing" New Album 2.5K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat TV Drake Shows Love To Charleston White During Unlikely FaceTime Call 2.7K
drake-talks-iceman-adin-ross-hip-hop-news Music Drake Discusses “ICEMAN” Recording Process & Links Up With Adin Ross On Stream 1027
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets Music Drake Reveals Which Albums He's The Most Of Proud Of 2.9K
Comments 0