Drake gave fans some updates on his new album Iceman on his recent Kick/Stake livestream via the former, and some special guests joined in on the fun. His $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR tuned in, as well as the Stake CEO, Train, xQc, and Adin Ross.

All in all, Drizzy seemed to have a great time here, although some particularly viral moments from the session are raising some fans' eyebrows. At one point, he was telling Adin about a recent run-in with fans that he thought would rob him, but it was all good. When Ross asked where the 6ix God was at, he had a surprising answer: "I'm outside, daddy," as caught by melo on Twitter.

This caused both of them to chuckle, but then the streamer noticed the last word The Boy said there. "Wait, what?!" he exclaimed. It was a funny moment, but they didn't talk about it any further after that. It joined some other comical moments on the stream, such as some teasing from the Stake CEO and the Toronto superstar talking about what attracts him.

For those unaware, Drake and Adin Ross' bond is very strong, so this jesting rapport should come as no surprise. Just another viral moment on the board.

Drake Iceman

Elsewhere, though, Drake's ongoing $$$4U tour has also resulted in as many funny moments as crucial updates on Iceman. He already told crowds that there's "a lot to talk about" on the record, which will likely relate to last year's rap battle with Kendrick Lamar and that whole chaotic fallout.

But throughout it all, Aubrey Graham isn't busy enough to stop having a good time and linking up with his colleagues. Maybe more gambling streams and online link-ups will continue into the near future, or the rollout will take on a new form.