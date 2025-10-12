Drake Wishes Adin Ross A Happy Birthday After Their "ICEMAN" Talks

Adin Ross is one of Drake's best friends in the streamer space, and he will probably have some more scoops to share about Drizzy's next LP.

While Drake has mostly rolled out his new album ICEMAN through singles and livestreams, some of his content-creating friends like Adin Ross have also updated fans on some insights. They have a very strong friendship, as evidenced by the Toronto superstar's sweet Instagram Story message to Ross for his 25th birthday yesterday (Saturday, October 11).

"Love you kid," he captioned a picture of the two of them during one of their streams, as caught by Complex Music on Instagram "More life and more W's congrats on all the enw moves and you're only getting started @adinross my little brother have fun and enjoy your weekend to the MAX."

Drake and Adin Ross' friendship has been the subject of Internet interest for years now, mostly as it relates to other narratives like the Kendrick Lamar battle or other streamer drama. Nevertheless, their bond clearly goes beyond any of that, and they are happy to flex in haters' faces no matter what they have to say.

The streamer and boxing promoter also hosted a stream for his birthday celebrations, which had a couple of viral clips going around on social media.

Drake ICEMAN

Elsewhere, though, Adin Ross has shed light on Drake's ICEMAN. While fans were reacting to some of the new songs in Drizzy's streams, Adin claimed that most of them won't make the final tracklist. "So I think Drake has a ton of surprises for everybody, and I think that you guys got to just be patient, okay? I'm telling you guys, he's on some crazy s**t," he remarked.

But other streamers sought to rain on Drake's parade by leaking some of his supposed ICEMAN material. The OVO mogul later told Adin Ross that he has no idea who the Bagwork streamers are, the group that leaked a track including an apparent DeMar DeRozan diss.

With this in mind, we'll see if the now-25-year-old has anything else to say about this rollout or if he will let the 6ix God do the talking. Either way, there is a lot of hype for fans, and more wholesome moments for Aubrey and Adin to come.

