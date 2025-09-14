Drake Has No Idea Who Leaked His "Iceman" Track, He Tells Adin Ross

Drake is going to drop his new album Iceman at some point this year, although some recent developments may have impacted this rollout. For those unaware, last night (Saturday, September 13), a track leaked onto the Internet courtesy of a group of streamers. The Toronto superstar called his good friend Adin Ross on his own livestream to address the issue, as caught by AkademiksTV on Twitter.

Overall, he doesn't seem very happy, but he's not breaking a sweat over this, either. "I don't even know who the f**k those kids are. Are you crazy?" Drizzy remarked. Adin asked for the song, but he ignored him and instead greeted the media personality's friends who were on the call with Ross. Drake said he was in Berlin on his tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and after the call ended, one of Adin's friends teased him for their jokingly flirty and loving interactions.

We will see if any more information concerning this leak emerges or if this becomes a larger issue moving forward. Either way, it seems like fans really liked what they heard, so at least it's a hit.

Drake Iceman Leak

Of course, we will have to wait until Iceman actually comes out to make heads or tails of this. As for this leaked Drake track itself, it's over one of the beats he teased during his third livestream for this rollout and includes a San Antonio Spurs/Kawhi Leonard flip that many have interpreted as a DeMar DeRozan diss.

However, a lot of fans think that this leaked song, along with many other Iceman teases, will not make the final tracklist. There are so many theories and possibilities floating around the fanbase that pretty much any result will be a surprise for many folks out there. All we have to find out is which diverging approach the 6ix God chose this time around.