Drake Drives Collab Speculation After Sporting Morgan Wallen Jacket On Tour

BY Zachary Horvath 911 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake
Morgan Wallen watches a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game between Auburn and Mississippi at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. © Andrew Nelles / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake and Morgan Wallen have shouted each other out on numerous occasions, so seeing a collab between them wouldn't be a big shocker.

Hip-hop and country artists continue to rub elbows with each other these days and we could be getting another collaboration to add to the list. The next one could very well be between Drake and Morgan Wallen. That's at least what fans are speculating online, according to Complex.

During his latest show in Berlin, Germany for the $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour, The Boy wore a jacket with the country star's face on the back. It's a direct reference to the singer's I'm The Problem album cover. Moreover, Morgan's label, Big Loud, was written on it, and it was also decked out with brands tied to country music such as the clothing brand, Ariat.

Of course, this doesn't confirm anything is going to happen between Drake and Morgan musically. But it certainly could be a reality. For starters, they are both the most popular artists in their respective genres. However, it goes much deeper than that.

These two have a profound level of respect for each other. As recently as July, The Boy posted a clip to his Instagram Story that was from 2016. In it, Wallen expresses in an interview who he'd most want in a concert lineup.

"Hopefully I'm the headliner, I would put Eric Church, Chris Cornell... I would probably put Drake there," he said.

Read More: YNW Bortlen Accepts Plea Deal: Everything We Know

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake captioned the post, "My brother living his words of manifestation fr." Just a month prior, Morgan walked out with The Boy during a I'm The Problem tour stop in Houston.

That moment did spark a lot of backlash, though, as Wallen was caught saying the N-word in 2021. But the negative reactions haven't deterred them from maintaining their friendship. We will see if this leads to anything, especially with Drake's ICEMAN on the horizon.

Episode three of the livestream series for the record dropped earlier this month, unfortunately to some harsh feedback. But there's a lot of people ready for this record, and it could be out this fall. That's at least what former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel claims.

"Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land," he said in an interview in August.

Read More: "Iceman" Episode 3: Drake’s Empire, Hollow Hits & That Yeat Feature

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake Sparks Uproar After Joining Morgan Wallen On Tour In Houston 16.1K
2022 Latin American Music Awards - Arrivals Music Mia Khalifa Labels Morgan Wallen Fans "Racist" After Drake Joins Him On Stage 5.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets Music Kyrie Irving Shares Nuanced Defense Of Drake While Addressing Kendrick Lamar Feud 2.9K
Comments 0