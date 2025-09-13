Hip-hop and country artists continue to rub elbows with each other these days and we could be getting another collaboration to add to the list. The next one could very well be between Drake and Morgan Wallen. That's at least what fans are speculating online, according to Complex.

During his latest show in Berlin, Germany for the $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour, The Boy wore a jacket with the country star's face on the back. It's a direct reference to the singer's I'm The Problem album cover. Moreover, Morgan's label, Big Loud, was written on it, and it was also decked out with brands tied to country music such as the clothing brand, Ariat.

Of course, this doesn't confirm anything is going to happen between Drake and Morgan musically. But it certainly could be a reality. For starters, they are both the most popular artists in their respective genres. However, it goes much deeper than that.

These two have a profound level of respect for each other. As recently as July, The Boy posted a clip to his Instagram Story that was from 2016. In it, Wallen expresses in an interview who he'd most want in a concert lineup.

"Hopefully I'm the headliner, I would put Eric Church, Chris Cornell... I would probably put Drake there," he said.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake captioned the post, "My brother living his words of manifestation fr." Just a month prior, Morgan walked out with The Boy during a I'm The Problem tour stop in Houston.

That moment did spark a lot of backlash, though, as Wallen was caught saying the N-word in 2021. But the negative reactions haven't deterred them from maintaining their friendship. We will see if this leads to anything, especially with Drake's ICEMAN on the horizon.

Episode three of the livestream series for the record dropped earlier this month, unfortunately to some harsh feedback. But there's a lot of people ready for this record, and it could be out this fall. That's at least what former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel claims.