possible collaboration

Tyler, The Creator Is Trying To Track Down Janet Jackson For Possible CollabTyler asked the fans to help him in his quest to find the legend on his IG Story. By Zachary Horvath
Yeat Hints At Potential Childish Gambino Team Up With Cryptic MessageThis would be some track if it drops. By Zachary Horvath
Polo G & Bobby Shmurda Link Up In The StudioThe rappers posed for a picture in the booth. By Madusa S.
Mario Judah Says The World Should "Protect Drake"The newcomer praised Drake after the legend reached out to him. By Madusa S.
Kanye West & Tekashi 6ix9ine Are In The Studio TogetherKanye isn't stopping at Lil Pump.By Brynjar Chapman
A$AP Rocky & YG Look To Be Quietly Plotting In The StudioCould Rocky make an appearance on "Stay Dangerous?"By Alex Zidel
Drake "Scorpion" Expected To Feature Travis Scott On "Mob Ties"The Internet's detectives found an old Travis Scott post that seems to contain the proof.By Alex Zidel
Chance The Rapper To Address Possible Kanye West-Produced 7 Song AlbumWe'll have some more information about Chance the Rapper's new music tonight.By Alex Zidel
T.I. Suggests "Something Big" Happening With Future Ahead Of "Superfly"What do the crew have up their sleeves?By Alex Zidel
Young Thug Doubles Down On XXXTentacion Collaboration HopesYoung Thug is still trying to get XXXTentacion on a track.By Alex Zidel
Is Young Thug Confirming Nicki Minaj Collaboration With This Picture?All signs are pointing to a Young Thug & Nicki Minaj collab.By Alex Zidel
Birdman Joins The Cause For Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan ReunionCould a Rich Gang reunion happen on an upcoming Birdman x London on da Track project?By Alex Zidel
Gucci Mane Adds Extra Incentive For A Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan ReunionGucci Mane offers Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan $1 million for a Rich Gang reunion tape.By Alex Zidel