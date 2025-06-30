Drake Fans Hope His Throwback Pic Of Nicki Minaj Means They're Collaborating Again Soon

Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The last time that Drake and Nicki Minaj teamed up for a song was the dancehall-inspired 2023 "Pink Friday 2" cut "Needle."

The Young Money days may be behind us for the most part, but the bond between Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj remains strong and firm. However, these artists haven't linked up on wax as much as some fans plead for... And they hope some new social media activity means that this will change.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, Drizzy recently took to his IG Story to share an old picture of the Queen of the Barbz out of context. There isn't anything about this photo that really says much at the end of the day, but its randomness gave some fans hope. Maybe this means they're cooking something up in the studio, but at the end of the day, this is just wishful thinking.

Still, the possibility of a reunion is never out of the question, as both MCs continue to praise each other. Also, there are some upcoming releases that might hold a space for this hypothetical collab.

We're talking about the new Drake album coming at some point in the near future, which many fans believe is called ICEMAN. Others think this is just a new persona and not a rollout or album title, but we're happy to find out whenever the 6ix God is ready.

Drake Nicki Minaj Collabs

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj and Drake's collaborative history contains some of the best tracks from either superstar. "Moment 4 Life," "Only," "Seeing Green," "Make Me Proud," "No Frauds," and "Up All Night" are still beloved cuts that show off a lot of chemistry.

Their most recent musical link-up was 2023's "Needle" on Pink Friday 2, which was more of a dancehall record. As such, this history doesn't even box their styles in, which is a risky but nonetheless exciting tendency.

Meaanwhile, Nicki Minaj is also doing some recent reminiscing. She recently spoke to the Barbz about her beef with her former manager Deb Antney. They buried the hatchet over some disagreements here and there, and even defended each other after these rifts. If Drake and Nicki are ever in a rough spot, they will probably hash it out with similar grace.

