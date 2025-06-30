Diddy Trial Stops Jury Deliberations Due To A Juror Being Confused About Their Instructions

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1249 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Trial Stops Jury Deliberations Juror Confused Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Both prosecutors and defense attorneys in the Diddy trial gave Judge Arun Subramanian suggestions on how to proceed.

We are at the final stretch of the Diddy trial following some explosive and divisive closing arguments last week from both prosecutors and defense attorneys. But in the middle of the jury deliberating what their verdicts for the charges will be, they reportedly ran into a big roadblock.

According to TMZ, the jury sent a note to Judge Arun Subramanian about two hours after deliberations began, who relayed the message in Manhattan federal court on Monday (June 30). "We have received a note from the jury," Judge Subramanian read in the criminal trial. Reportedly, one of the jurors is a bit unclear as to what their instructions are, or at least, that's what other jurors believe.

"We have a juror, Juror 25, who we believe cannot follow your honor's instructions," the note reportedly read. Jurors sought a meeting with the judge about this matter in Diddy's criminal trial, although it's unclear exactly what the issue is. The outlet reports that Juror 25 is a 51-year-old gay man with a Ph.D. in molecular biology and a veterinary science background.

Read More: Diddy Escort Alleges He Got Cassie Pregnant

Diddy Trial
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

At the time when Judge Arun Subramanian made this announcement at around 1:15 PM EST, Diddy's defense team was in the middle of a courtroom huddle. Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo proposed to tell the jury to be patient, as the process just began. On the other hand, prosecutors suggested that they should instruct jurors that "it is important not to include any information about what is going on in the jury room."

Then, Judge Subramanian reportedly told both sides of the court to discuss a final response. 30 minutes later, the judge sent a note back to the jury emphasizing jurors' duty and obligation to follow his instructions on the law. He ordered the jury to resume with their deliberations, so we will see how this issue resolves.

Again, we want to emphasize that this is still a very vague situation. For example, we don't know if Juror 25's confusion benefits or damages Diddy's rapidly approaching verdict. Nevertheless, it suggests that there might be a big disagreement within the jury on one or more of the charges against Sean Combs.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Reveals Why She Didn't Testify In Diddy's Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.3K
Syndication: Tallahassee Music We Now Know When Diddy's Trial Will Be Wrapped Up By 2.3K