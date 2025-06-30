We are at the final stretch of the Diddy trial following some explosive and divisive closing arguments last week from both prosecutors and defense attorneys. But in the middle of the jury deliberating what their verdicts for the charges will be, they reportedly ran into a big roadblock.

According to TMZ, the jury sent a note to Judge Arun Subramanian about two hours after deliberations began, who relayed the message in Manhattan federal court on Monday (June 30). "We have received a note from the jury," Judge Subramanian read in the criminal trial. Reportedly, one of the jurors is a bit unclear as to what their instructions are, or at least, that's what other jurors believe.

"We have a juror, Juror 25, who we believe cannot follow your honor's instructions," the note reportedly read. Jurors sought a meeting with the judge about this matter in Diddy's criminal trial, although it's unclear exactly what the issue is. The outlet reports that Juror 25 is a 51-year-old gay man with a Ph.D. in molecular biology and a veterinary science background.

At the time when Judge Arun Subramanian made this announcement at around 1:15 PM EST, Diddy's defense team was in the middle of a courtroom huddle. Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo proposed to tell the jury to be patient, as the process just began. On the other hand, prosecutors suggested that they should instruct jurors that "it is important not to include any information about what is going on in the jury room."

Then, Judge Subramanian reportedly told both sides of the court to discuss a final response. 30 minutes later, the judge sent a note back to the jury emphasizing jurors' duty and obligation to follow his instructions on the law. He ordered the jury to resume with their deliberations, so we will see how this issue resolves.