Closing arguments in Diddy's federal trial wrapped up last week, and yesterday, jury deliberations began. The day started with Judge Arun Subramanian reading jury instructions, but just two hours into deliberations, they came to a screeching halt. "We have received a note from the jury," Subramanian announced.

"We have a juror, Juror 25, who we believe cannot follow your honor's instructions," the note read. Subramanian proceeded to remind the jury of their sworn obligation. The jury followed up with another note which contained a question. "If an individual asks for a controlled substance and the person hands it over, it is distribution?" it asked.

While the prosecution wanted Subramanian to say "yes," the defense simply wanted a restatement of the judge's instructions. Subramanian postponed his response until this morning.

Diddy Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Tori Schneider / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The word ‘distribution’ means actual, constructive, or attempted transfer. To distribute simply means to deliver, to pass over, or to hand over something to another person, or to cause it to be delivered, passed on, or handed over to another. Distribution does not require a sale," the judge said in a note sent today, per TMZ. The court was adjourned after Subramanian sent his note, and the jury went back to deliberations.

Diddy was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City ever since, and in May, his trial finally began.