Diddy's Sentencing Gets Tentative Date After Divisive Mixed Verdict

The Diddy trial has finally come to a major close after the jury's controversial mixed verdict, but there is still a lot of legal water for Sean Combs to wade through. After Judge Arun Subramanian denied him bond, the big question on everyone's mind is when he will get his prison sentence, and what it will look like.

For those unaware, the Bad Boy mogul's trial's jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. But they found him not guilty of two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering, which were the more severe charges in this case.

As for what the jury actually convicted Combs for, these crimes reportedly do not carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence. On the other hand, each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years each. This could result in 20 years behind bars if each sentence reaches the maximum and if they run consecutively rather than concurrently. Also, this opens up the question of whether or not Judge Subramanian will credit the time Diddy has already served in jail.

Then again, this is all heavy legal speculation that only the court has any real authority on. So take folks' interpretations online with a grain of salt.

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So with all that in mind, what did Judge Arun Subramanian say about Diddy's potential sentence? According to E! News Online, the judge set a tentative sentencing date for October 3 of this year. However, this still did not set itself in stone. Prosecutors and defense attorneys will reportedly consider an earlier sentencing date in a hearing next week on Tuesday, July 8.

Furthermore, both sides of the court unsurprisingly seek different sentences. Prosecutors reportedly want 51 to 63 months, whereas defense attorneys reportedly asked for 21 to 27 months.