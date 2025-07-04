Luenell usually has a witty remark for everything. However, the Diddy verdict was no laughing matter for the comedic actor. After the mogul’s verdict, she shared a scathing post on Instagram. She would call out those who had allegedly "enabled" the mogul.

The post reads: “SO...... LADIES, we're dead in the water. People are CHEERING for this nasty ...uhm ......Man. Nobody andi mean NOBODY cares about what men do to Women. It's Sad AF to ME! All his enablers and helpers they just get to skip away scott free. Hurry, run and get your baby oil and let the "freak offs" begin Again.”

Luenell On Diddy Trial

Luenell’s comment would receive mixed reactions, with the majority of fans agreeing with the comic. In agreement, a fan commented,“”She is correct, him being found not guilty of the major charges doesn’t take away from the abuse he has put women through….I just want to what witch he went to because this definitely seems like some spell work.”

In disagreement, a fan commented, “He was found guilty on the charges that made sense. If you wanted him guilty, should have tried him for domestic abuse and battery.”

Others would address the verdict. “Case wasn’t about abuse. They made up charges to lock him up,” a fan commented. “Do your research before talking.”

Another fan shared a lengthy comment that addresses the legality. It reads:

“This isn't about nobody not caring about women. This should have never been a Rico. They wanted to smear his name because of who he is. Not a soul would have cared if he went to prison for DV. Everyone was in favor of that. What we want him to go do life for and all they did was get up there and talk about consensual freak offs for 7 weeks Nothing was proven, it was all hearsay and like most DV victims, Cassie walked away with millions. I cannot stand the victim mentality, because women do some effed up ish to men too. He's no saint & neither were they.”