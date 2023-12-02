Luenell's Diddy Disdain On Display As She Draws Devil Horns On Picture Of Him

Diddy's former assistant apparently isn't the only one calling him a "devil" amid various sexual misconduct and assault allegations and lawsuits. Moreover, Luenell recently uploaded a video of her in an undisclosed office space, one that features a framed picture of him at an awards show. She took a Sharpie and drew a mustache on the New York business titan– as well as devil horns– and walked off with a shrug. "Nuff said, boy bye. #Justice4KP," the comedian wrote as her Instagram post's caption. It's a short, almost wordless, and no-frills video that makes her stance on this clear, and not many celebrities have spoken out against him in such a clear and convicted way.

Furthermore, for those wondering, we'd bet on the "KP" in that hashtag being Kim Porter, who was Diddy's former partner. Tragically, she passed away in 2018 eleven years after their split, but she still had a big impact on his life that he continues to feel the void of to this day. However, the accusations against Sean Combs include claims that he also abused the model, but her absence means it's a difficult situation to address. Regardless, Luenell clearly wants to do some right by Porter's suffering, which she thinks is for him to take accountability for what he did wrong.

Read More: Diddy Wasn't The One To Pay For Cassie Settlement, Legal Expert Theorizes

Luenell Draws Devil Horns On Diddy: Watch

As previously mentioned, there are few celebrities who have been as outspoken or outright against Diddy as Luenell. But we know from her track record that she isn't afraid to call out abhorrent behavior, even when it comes to the world of hip-hop. For example, the 64-year-old called out Dr. Dre back in 2021 for being a "notorious woman beater." That was back when allegations about his attacks weren't as etched into the history books.

Meanwhile, others like 50 Cent would rather clown Puff Daddy for this misbehavior– or even profit off of it. But there will always be those who take things a step further and burn those industry bridges with their head high. These are all allegations and claims at the end of the day, but it would be dishonest to say this didn't impact public perception of him a great deal. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy and Luenell, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Luenell Net Worth 2023: What Is The Comedy Icon Worth?