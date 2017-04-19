drawing
- MusicLuenell's Diddy Disdain On Display As She Draws Devil Horns On Picture Of HimThe comedian and actress is clearly not a big fan of Sean Combs right now, and has often spoken out against alleged rap "devils."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's Son Adonis Shown Drawing "For All The Dogs" Album Cover In New PictureWith this new snap of an artist at work, we now know that Drake's album cover wasn't a simple task... or was it?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSexyy Red Isn't Feeling Fans' Out Of This World Drawing Of Her"Got her looking like Oscar Proud, that's sick af omg," one IG user reacts to the viral fan art of Sexyy Red.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLloyd Banks Shares Childhood Drawing Of Method ManLloyd Banks shared a drawing he made of Method Man from childhood on IG.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIce Spice Responds To North West's Portrait Of HerThe "Munch' hitmaker said that North is "so talented" and appreciated the portrait.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJoe Rogan Tributes Marvin Hagler With Incredible Old DrawingJoe Rogan's artistic talents are something to behold.By Alexander Cole
- GramTrippie Redd Shares Image Of Him & XXXTentacion As "The Boondocks" BrothersTrippie Redd shared a graphic of himself and the late XXXTentacion as brothers Huey and Riley Freeman from the animated sitcom, "The Boondocks."By Lynn S.
- GramChris Brown's Daughter Royalty Is Just As Skilled At Drawing As Her FatherRuns in the blood.By Chantilly Post
- Crime6ix9ine Looks Beyond Disappointed By His Sentence In Court DrawingThe rapper appears to be quite defeated in cartoon form.By Lynn S.
- GramDrake Unveils New Custom Art Piece “The Many Faces Of Benjamin Franklin”The art piece features the faces of LeBron James, Whitney Houston, Tiger Woods & several other predominant figures all over 100 dollar bills instead of Ben Franklin.By Kevin Goddard
- GramChris Brown Shares Some Of His Detailed DrawingsChris Brown is a jack of all trades.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyBurger King's Instagram Trolled With Penis Drawings After Allegedly Stealing ArtThis artist's retaliation was sweeter than a lawsuit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMigos Are Raring To Begin Their 1980s Cosplay ExperimentMigos fan art places them on a reverse path to 80s stardom.By Devin Ch
- MusicTupac Pornographic Drawing Auctioned Off For $21KPac's NSFW pic gets a home. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music2Pac's Pornographic Drawing Of His Lover Goes Up For Auction"Just a little something to get you hot," he wrote.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Peep's Mother Breaks Down "Runaway" Music VideoLiza Womack speaks on her experience directing Lil Peep's "Runaway" video.By Alex Zidel
- ViralThis Mac Miller Drawing Is So Realistic People Can't Believe It’s Not PhotoshoppedThe 20-year old artist is selling the drawing prints with all proceeds going to Mac's foundation.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Xan's "Be Safe" Cover Art Is A Drawing Of Mac MillerLil Xan's new project will be released on December 3.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Unveils Intricate Hand-Drawn Cover For "Young Sinatra 4"Logic's album cover is a "simple throwback to the beginning."By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Mural Painting Of Himself As Tekashi 6ix9ine: "What The F*ck"The rapper is unimpressed.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentNetflix's "Maya The Bee" Producers Apologize For Hidden Penis DrawingProducers are also looking for the artist who drew it.By Matt F
- HNHH TVDenzel Curry On Passion For Drawing & Favorite Cartoons Of All TimeWatch Denzel Curry draw an original cartoon and share his favorite cartoons of all time.By Rose Lilah
