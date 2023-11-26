Diddy Called "The Devil" By Former Assistant

A former assistant of Diddy's has called Diddy "the devil". Ms. Capricorn Clark made the claim in a post to her private Twitter account. "Black women end up being the sacrifice for the f-ckery. Last 11 years of my life, I have had to deal with EVERYONES nonsensical allegiance to the devil. I pray that ends. I don't think highly of any of you. Can't keep your head down + pretend sh-t is cool no more. Do better," Clark wrote.

The statement comes days after Diddy was hit with a third lawsuit of sexual assault. In the suit, the anonymous woman claims she went on a date with Diddy in 1991 while attending Syracuse. However, she alleges that Diddy drugged her during dinner, before filming them while he raped her. Furthermore, she claims that she was later made aware that the video of the assault had been shown to and viewed by multiple people. The wave of allegations against Diddy has come after his former long-time partner Cassie released a series of horrific allegations against him in her own suit.

Former Diddy Protégé Says There More Victims Are Out There

Furthermore, Diddy's former protégé, Aubrey O'Day, has made shocking claims of her own. "I got fired 4 being ‘promiscuous’ on national TV. Not only false, but y’all know now that man loves promiscuity. So why did I really get fired? Y’all already know. And as talented as I was, the only job opportunity I was offered after was the cover of Playboy. ALL part of grooming," O'Day said on X, formerly Twitter. At the time of writing, three women have come forward with allegations about Diddy. Some of these allegations date back to the 1990s.

Furthermore, O'Day hinted at there being more victims who weren't able to come forward. "Not everyone that was assaulted, abused, or harassed was able to make that deadline safely with proper protections in place. Or has even begun to come forward. Straight up, if you think this shit being silenced for years only happened once or twice, you are sadly mistaken," O'Day said in a separate post.

