Aubrey O'Day Claims Danity Kane Sales Went Directly To Diddy, Issues Warning To Fans About Their Money

Diddy has been the talk of the hip-hop world for the past few days. That began when a lawsuit filed against him by Cassie was made public and it was packed full of damning allegations. The suit claimed he participated in numerous indefensible behaviors. Those allegations put many in the rap world in a difficult position, with some choosing total silence on the issue as the best approach. Even though the case quickly reached a settlement it's still a hot topic of discussion.

Now, former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day is weighing in on her Instagram story. She clearly has some strong thoughts on the allegations being made against Diddy and is imploring fans who feel similar to act with their wallets. "16 + years of our loyal fans.. I ask you to respectfully consider this. ALL of your coins spent on us directly supported/support Diddy and everything he just did. Not a dig. Just a fact you should be aware of next time you think to stream of buy your fav's music. If you want to help the systemic problem we CLEARLY were just whiplashed with. Look into/ or ask you fav artist's what money actually feeds them so you can help them stay healthy and not fall victim to being dependent on any executive," she captioned her post. Check out the pictures from her story below.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Rips Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu: "We Need The Gate Keepers Back"

Aubrey O'Day's Instagram Story Thoughts

In the comments, fans have mixed reactions to her revelation. "One thing Diddy ain’t gone do is give in to Aubrey out of all the people he’s dealt with. He got a real problem with her. And I think it’s because she’s the only woman who actually spoke up to him. He can’t stand her because of it. SMH," one of the top comments on the post reads.

Elsewhere in the comment though, fans are calling for action from Aubrey. "Aubrey baby we are tired. Sue him or shut up please," another top comment suggests. What do you think of Aubrey O'Day's post about money from Danity Kane sales going to Diddy? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Net Worth 2023: What Is The Danity Kane Singer Worth?

[Via]