Aubrey O’Day OnlyFans Promotion Using Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes Raises Eyebrows

Following Cassie's bombshell lawsuit against Diddy this past fall, former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day had an awful lot to say about her time working with the music mogul. She primarily alleged that the sales her musical group made went straight into Sean Combs' bank account, also noting that other victims were likely to come forward with harrowing stories of their own. The Bad Boy head and his legal team continue to deny any wrongdoing, meanwhile, O'Day is back to business as usual.

On Monday (January 16), the blonde singer's Instagram feed lit up with a new post promoting her OnlyFans and paying tribute to the late Martin Luther King Jr. Combining her NSFW content sales with the memory of a civil rights activist is definitely raising eyebrows online. Social media hasn't been afraid to put O'Day on blast. "'Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,'" she wrote in her upload's caption, kicking things off with a series of sultry snapshots showcasing her curves in a beige fit.

Aubrey O'Day Celebrates MLK in an Unusual Way

"When I look at these pics, Martin Luther King's moving speeches from 1964 are exactly what I think of," one troll roasted the 39-year-old in her comments. "This is NOT it sis. Show some respect," another user chimed in, putting O'Day in her place. The controversial starlet has yet to respond to the hate, though the video clips at the end of her post make it clear that she's not phased by those with unflattering opinions about her OF.

While Aubrey O'Day seems to think that MLK Jr. would be in support of her salacious content selling, Boosie Badazz has some opinions of his own about the late civil rights activist. This past summer, the Louisana native asserted that King and Malcolm X would be "outcasts" in our modern society. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

