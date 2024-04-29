Diddy Fires Back At Aubrey O’Day For "The Downfall Of Diddy" Allegations

Diddy has fired back at Aubrey O’Day for alleging that he only gave Bad Boy Records artists back their publishing rights in an attempt to silence them from speaking out about his behavior. O'Day spoke about the various allegations surrounding Diddy in recent months during an interview with TMZ for the outlet's new Tubi documentary, The Downfall of Diddy.

In a statement to TMZ, sources from Diddy's team wrote: “Aubrey O’Day got her big break because Diddy and Bad Boy cast her in their show with her group, Danity Kane. Last year, when he reassigned his portion of the publishing to Bad Boy artists, an unprecedented move within the industry and which he did not have to do, not all artists signed an NDA, contrary to what she claims.”

Aubrey O’Day & Diddy Appear On "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter"

NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Aubrey O'Day of Danity Kane and P. Diddy attend MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" live finale at The Hudson Theatre on April 23, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

As for O'Day's claims, she said during the documentary: “I received the publishing deal, I know what it says, I know how much money it was giving me. I’ll tell you: $300.30. For a full release of all claims against Diddy and many other players. I think he was making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible. When I went to look at the publishing deal, it said anything but I’m being made whole financially again. In fact, it asked me to not have access to my story and my experience anymore. It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human.” Check out a trailer for The Downfall Of Diddy below.

TMZ Shares "The Downfall Of Diddy" Trailer

Diddy previously explained his decision to let the Bad Boy artists get their publishing back during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2023. He remarked at the time: “You don’t have to make changes in the world, but if you have a chance to do the right thing, you do the right thing. That’s a world I want to live in. I want to be the change that I want.” As for the allegations he's been facing, he'd denied all of the claims stemming from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr.'s lawsuit and more. Police also have not charged him with any crimes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Aubrey O'Day on HotNewHipHop.

