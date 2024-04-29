Suge Knight Admits Diddy Allegations Are Bad For Hip-Hop: "It Makes Us All Look Bad"

Suge Knight says he was disappointed when he learned of the allegations against his long-time rival, Diddy. Speaking with Harvey Levin for TMZ’s new The Downfall of Diddy special on Tubi, the co-founder of Death Row Records explained why he wasn't celebrating when he learned of the lawsuits Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr., Cassie, and more filed against the Bad Boy mogul.

"My first reaction, it’s not the reaction I thought I would have when it came to Puffy," Knight said, as noted by Complex. "I thought it'd be a reaction like he got what he got coming because everybody know what’s been going on. My reaction was actually different because I felt like, damn. The first thing that came to my mind was he has his sons, he has his daughters. My reaction was first about the kids. The thing is, I feel it’s a bad day for hip-hop, a bad day for the culture. Because it makes us all look bad."

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 08: Marion 'Suge' Knight appears in court with his Lawyer Matthew P Fletcher for a preliminary hearing in a robbery charge case at Criminal Courts Building on April 8, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Knight is charged with robbery and criminal threats after allegedly stealing a photographer's camera during an incident on September 5, 2014, in Beverly Hills. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

When Harvey Levin appeared surprised about Knight's reaction, he explained he doesn't enjoy watching his enemies' downfall. "I’m not the type of guy to cheer for people’s downfall," he added. "If somebody gets killed or something happens to them, I’m not gonna pop champagne bottles. If I have a problem with Puffy, that’s for him and I to sit down in a room and resolve it. So for the tragedy on both sides, to the victims to him, that’s definitely not nothing to cheer about." Check out the trailer for TMZ's The Downfall of Diddy below.

Diddy and his legal team have denied any wrongdoing amid the allegations as well as Homeland Security's raids on his Los Angeles and Miami properties. Diddy has not been charged with any crimes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Suge Knight and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

