Suge Knight Sends Diddy A Cryptic Warning From Prison After Home Raids

Earlier this week, two of Diddy's mansions were raided by Homeland Security as part of a federal human trafficking investigation. While the Bad Boy Records founder has not been charged, the unexpected development has fans more concerned than ever, and critics over the moon. Amid all of the chatter surrounding the raids, Suge Knight shared his reaction to the debacle on his prison podcast, Collect Call With Suge Knight. Unfortunately, it didn't end up making the final cut.

TMZ reportedly got a hold of his commentary, however, and he seemingly believes Diddy will end up behind bars. The outlet notes that Knight started out by stating that his prayers are with Diddy's family, especially his sons Justin and King Combs, who were detained but not arrested during the raids. He then went on to give Diddy a warning about serving time.

Read More: Daphne Joy Accuses 50 Cent Of Rape & Abuse, Addresses Diddy Sex Work Allegations

Suge Knight Reacts To Diddy Getting Raided By Homeland Security

"It's a bad day for hip hop, for the culture, for Black people," he says. "'Cause when one look bad, we all look bad... That's definitely nothing to cheer about. I'll tell you what Puffy, your life is in danger... You know they're gonna get you if they can." He went on, encouraging the mogul to turn himself in. Knight also advised Diddy not to use "Brother Love" during his hypothetical prison stay, claiming it'll give other inmates the wrong idea.

Diddy's not the only one who could be facing legal consequences, however. In Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against him, he also listed Yung Miami, accusing her of trafficking "pink cocaine" for her non-exclusive boyfriend. Sources have since claimed that she has a rock-solid alibi, arguing that the dates in the suit don't line up. Allegedly, she was being fitted for her Met Gala gown when Lil Rod accused her of standing in for Diddy's alleged "drug mule," Brendan Paul. What do you think of Suge Knight's reaction to Diddy's mansions being raided by Homeland Security? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Breaking Down The Allegations Against Yung Miami In Lawsuit Against Diddy

[Via]