Daphne Joy Accuses 50 Cent Of Rape & Abuse, Addresses Diddy Sex Work Allegations

Earlier this week, shocking new details of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy became public, revealing that various others were named in the suit. Yung Miami, for example, is accused of trafficking "pink cocaine" for the mogul. She's also accused of accepting monthly payments from him in exchange for sex work. Another person accused of accepting money from Diddy for sex work is the mother of 50 Cent's son, Daphne Joy.

As expected, 50 Cent was quick to hop online to address the headlines, and to reveal that he's now seeking sole custody of their 12-year-old. Now, Daphne Joy has taken to her own Instagram page to respond to the allegations, and to her ex's harsh words. In a since-deleted post, Joy accuses Fif of only seeing his son ten times in two years, despite her and the pre-teen living only a mile away from him. Her allegations didn't stop there, however.

Daphne Joy Denies Being A Sex Worker, Says "God Will Handle" Her Ex

"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," she also wrote. "You are no longer my oppressor and God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me." Daphne Joy continued, denying ever being employed by Diddy as a sex worker.

"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit," she said. "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney." What do you think of Daphne Joy's response to being named in Rodney Jones' lawsuit against Diddy? What about her message to her ex, 50 Cent? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

