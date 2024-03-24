Diddy Allegedly Harassed Lil Rod's Daughter & Partners Over SA Lawsuit, Rod Claims

According to new legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, musician Rodney Jones Jr. (also known as Lil Rod) recently claimed that Diddy is harassing this family. Moreover, this is due to the lengthy sexual assault lawsuit that the former hit the latter with earlier this year, and Rod claims Puff has gone to great lengths to silence his story. This includes fabricating and pushing defamatory TMZ stories about Rodney through mediators and sending associates to threaten and intimidate his eight-year-old daughter, his child's mother, and his past marital partners. In addition, he also accused the Bad Boy mogul of trying to make him swap his representative in court for one that is closer to the executive and businessman's camp.

Furthermore, it's important to note that these new claims, and all other accusations against Diddy, remain unconfirmed and speculative. While none of these lawsuits have been resolved, excluding the Cassie settlement and other legal moves, Lil Rod still maintains that he, his family, and his associates experienced fear with these alleged threats and pressure tactics, prompting them to file a police report. But that's not all Rodney Jones Jr. did in this new legal move. He also levied complaints with the state bars of California, New Jersey, and New York concerning Sean Combs.

Diddy Performs At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England.

Also, Lil Rod reportedly dropped all charges against Ethiopia Habtemariam, former Motown CEO, based on a March 21 agreement. Similarly, he also dismissed his claims against Chalice Recording Studio "without prejudice," court docs read. This leaves the door open for a refiling around these accusations in the studio's home of Los Angeles. As for the other folks involved in this lawsuit against Diddy, they remain in orbit and could face legal scrutiny and conviction.

Meanwhile, the New York star continues to deny any and all allegations, while the plaintiff's attempts to meet with music industry and record label representatives remain fruitless. We'll see whether there are any other big developments when it comes to this legal embattlement in the coming weeks. Surely, something big has to happen this year that will reveal the next chapter in this story. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Diddy.

