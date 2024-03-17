Diddy Posts Up With His Daughters On Instagram For Rolling Loud L.A.

While Sean Combs' older daughters went to catch Nicki Minaj's set at the festival, he was spotted at Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's "VULTURES" event.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy, his family, and his team have been pretty low-key ever since a wave of sexual assault accusations and lawsuits against him arrived at the tail end of 2023. With little public appearances, statements, or other acknowledgements since this massive story broke into the pop culture sphere, they've been waiting out the storm. Still, that doesn't mean that they completely disappeared from the public eye, as social media accounts are still active. Moreover, Sean Combs posted a picture of him with his eldest daughters, twins Jessie James and D'Lila and Chance, on his Instagram account recently. They all donned black or grey outfits and put on smiles and duck faces for the snap.

Furthermore, this is probably a picture from Rolling Loud Los Angeles over the weekend, as footage emerged of the Bad Boy mogul's twin daughters at the Nicki Minaj set on Friday (March 15). Not only that, but Diddy, his son, and some members of his team attended Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES "performance" for the festival. Considering how both he and the Chicago artist are in a lot of public hot water right now, this show of solidarity and support is curious. It's also notable thanks to their previous clash over the latter's "White Lives Matter" T-shirts from all the way back in 2022.

Diddy Shares Picture With His Daughters

Unfortunately for Diddy, it doesn't look like things will get any easier for him. For example, recent reports on his charter school paint a dark picture of understaffing, high teacher turnover, and frequent violence. "He was supposed to be an inspiration to those children, coming from what you might consider the hood. He was not," one parent shared with The Cut. "I thought if Diddy is funding and attaching his name to something, it would be run very tightly. That he was going to give our kids what he didn’t have at that age," another added.

Meanwhile, with possible settlements on the horizon, we still don't know to what extent these situations will go. However, what we can hope for is that the family doesn't suffer for the father's alleged crimes if authorities do take action against him. For now, it's a waiting game. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Diddy.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
