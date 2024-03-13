Diddy & Lil Rod Haven't Settled Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Despite Previous Reports

Last month, male producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. He accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of groping him, showing him explicit videos, and more. He even alleged that Diddy slept with two fellow artists, who were later rumored to be Meek Mill and Usher. This week, the case took a turn when it was reported that Lil Rod and Diddy reached a settlement. According to sources, however, this is false.

In an official court docket update today, it was said that a conference was held for the supposed settlement. It was also reported that each party committed to submitting drafts of the agreement by next week. TMZ now says that someone with direct knowledge insists there must have been a mix-up, as the lawsuit is still on.

Diddy Continues To Deny Sexual Assault Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

A key piece of evidence the outlet uses to support the source's claim is the fact that the judge listed in the docs isn't the same judge who's been presiding over the case so far. This means that Diddy will continue to fight the case, denying all allegations made against him as previously expected. He's already denied the allegations made against him by Lil Rod, as well as several others including his ex Cassie in recent months. Reportedly, he appears ready to stand trial if need be, and Lil Rod doesn't show any signs of giving up either.

What do you think of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy not being settled yet? What about an official court docket update falsely claiming the two of them had reached a settlement? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

