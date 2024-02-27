Pornstar Claims He's Pictured In Explicit Screenshot In Diddy Lawsuit, Not Stevie J

Diddy’s legal saga appears far from over as the mogul faced another lawsuit this week by producer Lil Rod. In the lawsuit, Rod claimed that he lived with Diddy for over a year between September 2022 and November 2023. He said he witnessed the mogul and his team engage in seriously illegal activities. In one section of the lawsuit, Rod alleges that Diddy showed him a video of producer Stevie J engaging in sex acts with another man, attaching the photographic evidence to the lawsuit he filed to court.

However, it might not actually be Stevie J, after all. A pornstar known as D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis came to Stevie J’s defense after the news broke out about the lawsuit. Marquis said that the photos from the lawsuit that have circulated are actually of him engaging in sex acts with another man. “That’s me smh,” he said on X. “They will not bring him down off my name, try again… This is not him [Stevie J] it's me yall really be trying it.” Per Daily Mail, Stevie J later responded to the allegations on social media, writing, “This lawsuit is bogus!' along with three clown emojis.

Knockout Claims Identity In Leaked Photo

That’s me smh — 🤴🏾🥊 KNOCKOUT 🥊🤴🏾 (@knockoutd33) February 27, 2024

Lil Rod claimed that Diddy was aware that he “looked up to and idolized” Stevie J, who produced several hits for Biggie and other artists as part of the Bad Boy Production team. Rod alleged that Diddy used the video in an attempt to solicit him into also engaging in sexual acts, claiming the videos were a way to “ease his anxiety concerning homosexuality.” Moreover, Rod said Diddy told him, “This is a normal practice in the music industry, look even Stevie J is doing it.”

Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, fired back at the suit, referring to Rod as a “liar” who is “shamelessly looking for an undeserved pay day.” “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” Holley said. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr Jones' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr Blackburn refuses to return our calls.

